The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 13

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Medicham V: The 3D style works for this Medicham, who looks like a creature from another planet that is about to knock your block off. It's not a standout but it's a fun, action-focused Pokémon card.

Lycanroc V: See, this is one where the computer-animated style works a lot less. This clunky Lycanroc reminds me of the early GX from Pokémon TCG's Sun & Moon era, with a look that feels like Dreamcast's graphics surpassed it back in 1998. I feel bad even writing that because I genuinely find this to be one of the best sets ever printed, but this card is one of the few major misses.

Lycanroc VMAX: And here we go. This more illustrated, hand-drawn Lycanroc is a huge step up, and not because it's a textured VMAX. The artwork here removes the silliness of the V and delivers something awe-inspiring and beautiful to look at.

