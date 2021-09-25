The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 14

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Galarian Moltres : We head into the Dark-types of Evolving Skies with this holo-rare Galarian Moltres. The background of this card is a bit dull compared to what it could've been, but the illustration of Moltres is top-notch. Galarian Moltres was among the top chase cards of Chilling Reign for a reason with its gorgeous Alternate Art, and now it gets another cool entry with a holo in this set.

: We head into the Dark-types of Evolving Skies with this holo-rare Galarian Moltres. The background of this card is a bit dull compared to what it could've been, but the illustration of Moltres is top-notch. Galarian Moltres was among the top chase cards of Chilling Reign for a reason with its gorgeous Alternate Art, and now it gets another cool entry with a holo in this set. Umbreon V & VMAX: It seems as if the fans have spoken: Umbreon is the most popular Eeveelution. Its cards always end up the most sought after and the most valuable, with Evolving Skies being no different. Both the V and the VMAX are strong here, with the VMAX depicting an almost horse-like, svelte Umbreon that elegantly leaps from this textured card.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.