The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 16

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Ah, Rayquaza. When it was initially announced that Evolving Skies would combine Japan's Eevee Heroes and both the Rayquaza-themed Sky Stream and the Duraludon-focused Towering Perfection, I was pretty stunned. It seemed as if we would have an unwieldy set on our hands. I've never been happier to be wrong. The strength of Evolving Skies is its diversity. At every corner, there's a different kind of fun. Dragons, Eeveelutions, Galar's fossil abominations, and more. Two of the most exciting cards in the set are these two Ray-rays, with this VMAX in particular one of the most fierce images we've seen this far in the Pokémon TCG. Then, on the V, we have Rayquaza snapping at us with that gummy mouth of his, which is both badass and a little funny. The cards are, to me, like the set itself: near perfection.

