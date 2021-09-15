The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 4

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Psyduck: I'm so happy that I've begun including common cards in these spotlights. This Psyduck may be something you pull dozens of times if you're opening a booster box (or ten), but that doesn't mean it won't put a smile on your face every time. This classic, fan-favorite Pokémon looks adorably confused in this beautiful artwork. It almost looks as if Psyduck is a crochet creation from the style of illustration here, but this is indeed a drawing!

I'm so happy that I've begun including common cards in these spotlights. This Psyduck may be something you pull dozens of times if you're opening a booster box (or ten), but that doesn't mean it won't put a smile on your face every time. This classic, fan-favorite Pokémon looks adorably confused in this beautiful artwork. It almost looks as if Psyduck is a crochet creation from the style of illustration here, but this is indeed a drawing! Gyrados V & VMAX: Gyarados' V and VMAX are probably the most computer-generated-looking Ultra Rares of the set, but I don't mind it here with this Kanto favorite. The color palette here reminds me of the Lapras from Sword & Shield base, but the ferocious energy is unmistakably Gyarados.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.