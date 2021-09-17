The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Part 6

Now that we've gone through all of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies products, it's time for a spotlight on the beautiful cards of this set. This is the seventh expansion in the Sword & Shield series and it is notable for reintroducing Dragon-types to the Pokémon TCG after an almost two-year absence. In addition to this focus on Dragon-types, particularly Rayquaza and Duraludon, Evolving Skies has a prominent focus on Eevee and its evolutions. This set is one of the most celebrated sets not only of 2021 but in recent years, with its Alternate Arts, in particular, being a huge hit in the Pokémon TCG community. Now, let's begin our journey through the series by spotlighting some of the set's best cards.

Luvdisc: How does a Luvdisc in a frozen pond feel? I like to think that it's not distressed, as it looks pretty patient here. This is one of the most beautiful illustrations in Evolving Skies, with a soft and colorful palette that creates a serene scene.

How does a Luvdisc in a frozen pond feel? I like to think that it's not distressed, as it looks pretty patient here. This is one of the most beautiful illustrations in Evolving Skies, with a soft and colorful palette that creates a serene scene. Glaceon V & VMAX: These two are right up there with the Sylveon and Espeon V & VMAX cards as my favorite in the set. Glaceon V has the perfect icy blue color palette to make the light foiling truly shine, especially on the snowflakes. Then, the textured VMAX shows Glaceon in a super dynamic pose, making it seem as if this Dynamax Eeveelution is looming towers above us. The Pokémon TCG did a great job of making every Eeveelution V and VMAX have a different pose and color palette to stand out from the others, creating memorable images of some of the most iconic Pokémon ever created.

With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Evolving Skies, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies continues with more cards from the main section of the set.