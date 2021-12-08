The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 19

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

Crabominable V Full Art: What to say about a Crabominable Full Art? This isn't exactly a desirable hit, but I'd certainly put it above other Full Arts like Schoolboy, School Girl, and the wait staff card. The red, purple, and icy blue background do a lot to make this card more beautiful than it has any right to be, but I still can't get over this half-snowman, half-crab who seems to have stolen Gumshoos' wig.

What to say about a Crabominable Full Art? This isn't exactly a desirable hit, but I'd certainly put it above other Full Arts like Schoolboy, School Girl, and the wait staff card. The red, purple, and icy blue background do a lot to make this card more beautiful than it has any right to be, but I still can't get over this half-snowman, half-crab who seems to have stolen Gumshoos' wig. Boltund V Full Art: This card is so stunning that it almost looks like an Alternate Art to my eye. With a background that would make any 90s kid thrilled, this Electric-type good boy gets into standing position for the best Boltund card ever printed.

This card is so stunning that it almost looks like an Alternate Art to my eye. With a background that would make any 90s kid thrilled, this Electric-type good boy gets into standing position for the best Boltund card ever printed. Sandaconda V Alternate Art: Much like the Celebi Alternate Art, this Sandaconda was a promo card from Japan's Silver Lance and Jet Black Poltergeist launch, but it didn't make it into the English equivalent set, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. I love when Alternate Arts work against what we expect from a Pokémon, so seeing this domesticated Sandaconda is quite a treat.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with more cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.