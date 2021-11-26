The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Part 7

The Pokémon TCG has outdone itself with its latest release, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike, which was released in November 2021, is the largest expansion that the Pokémon TCG has ever released with a whopping 264 cards before Secret Rares. The set is partly based on the Japanese expansion Fusion Arts but also adapts several key Japanese promo cards as well as cards from sets like Eevee Heroes that were left out of that set's English equivalent, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is notable for its focus on the Mythical Pokémon Mew and Gengar VMAX, as well as its introduction of a new Battle Style to the competitive TCG with Fusion Pokémon now joining Rapid Strike and Single Strike. Now, let's take a journey through the best cards in this staggeringly large set of Pokémon cards.

It's great to see the Totodile line get a feature here, especially one that culminates in a holo-rare like this Feraligatr. Not only the Totodile line but also Johto and even Hoenn Starters have been shafted by the Pokémon TCG for years. They have had a few holos here and there, but the last time we got a Feraligatr Ultra Rare card was back in 2005 for EX Unseen Forces. How about a Full Art? Feraligatr has never gotten one. A Secret Rare? Nope. Hopefully, seeing the Totodile line pop up here in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike means that the TCG is aware of the great injustice done to these iconic Starters. Croconaw actually makes off like a bandit here with one of the best illustrations in the entire expansion by the singularly talented artist Tomokazu Komiya, whose style is immediately recognizable.

Next time, the spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike continues with more cards from the set. You can follow this spotlight series by clicking our Fusion Strike tag.