The Chivalry 2 Closed Beta Is Set To Run In Late April

Tripwire Interactive revealed this week that they have opened up pre-orders for Chivalry 2, as the Closed Beta will launch later this month. The testing period will run from April 23rd-26th and will be testing out a number of different aspects including cross-play between consoles and PC. We got the rundown from the devs of everything they'll be testing out for you here along with a preview of it in the video below. The game is currently slated to be released on June 8th, 2021.

Cross-Play Across All Platforms: Cross-Play smashes the boundaries between PC and console, allowing players to face-off on the battlefield together, regardless of platform.

Size Matters: Experience the chaos of epic medieval battlefields, charge forth to the frontlines of battle, and experience true mass-scale combat supporting up to 64-players designed to capture the intensity and scope of "The Battle of the Bastards" from Game of Thrones.

Master Blade, Bow, or… Chicken: Your arsenal expands with the new subclass system that provides more variety than ever before. Four base classes expand to 12 subclasses, including the Skirmisher, a melee/ranged hybrid – to the Poleman, a fighter who keeps foes at bay with long-distance melee.

The World is Your Weapon: Own the field with a variety of heavy siege engines including Ballistae, Catapults, Trebuchet, Battering Rams, Mantlets, Spike Traps, Ladders and more. Utilize traps to defend, including spikes, bear traps, and more. You can even deal damage with a smorgasbord of "found items" on the battlefield. Try downing a cup of mead and deal a killing blow with the empty chalice or finish off a foe by smashing him in the face with a flaming chicken!

New Map – The Siege of Rudhelm: In the first public hands-on of Chivalry 2 since PAX East 2020, experience the return of the fan-favorite Team Objective mode and join attacking or defending teams as 64-players vie for control of a well-fortified castle in a never-before-seen map.

Many Modes: In addition to Team Objective mode, closed beta participants can also sharpen their skills in a variety of other modes, including Team Deathmatch and Free-for-All.