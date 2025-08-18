Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Combat Mission, Combat Mission 3: Afrika Korps, Combat Mission II: Barbarossa to Berlin, Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord, SNEG

The Combat Mission Series Returns To Steam This September

All three games in the Combat Mission is coming back to Steam with multiple improvements for modern gamers this September

Article Summary The classic Combat Mission series returns to Steam with three renowned WWII strategy games this September.

Enjoy updated controls, improved resolution, and bug fixes for seamless play on modern PCs.

Lead historic campaigns across the Western Front, Eastern Front, North Africa, Italy, and Crete.

Customize battles with scenario editors, hundreds of units, and community-generated content included.

SNEG has revealed its latest retro game collection that they're bringing back to Steam, as you can snag all three games in the Combat Mission series next month. The team will release Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord, Combat Mission II: Barbarossa to Berlin, and Combat Mission 3: Afrika Korps; all of them featuring updated controls, upgraded resolution, big fixes, and more to make them playable for modern gamers. We have details about all three below, as they will be released together on September 10, 2025.

Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord

Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord is the first of the award-winning Combat Mission game series. Initially released in 2000, it takes you along WWII's Western Front from Normandy 1944 to Germany 1945 as a German or Allied Force Commander. Battle across blockades, tackle a village or two, drive through the plains, delve into the woods, and slog it out in the cities in historical scenarios and campaigns.

Turn-based hybrid 3D tactical simulation of WWII

Over 150 of the best-rated scenarios

Over 125 vehicles, improved for both the Allied and Axis forces, for summer and winter

More than 130 types of infantry

Six different armies (US, Germany, UK, France, Canada, Poland)

Soldiers speak in their native languages

Different weather conditions, seasons, and times of day

Random Battle Generator

Scenario Editor

Includes several of the best community-generated battles added as a bonus

Combat Mission II: Barbarossa to Berlin

Combat Mission II: Barbarossa to Berlin ventures into the heart of World War II wargaming – The Eastern Front. The struggle between Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union captures the flavor of the four years of conflict that left Germany in ruins. Combat Mission II includes over 125 battles between 1941 and the final capitulation in May 1945, and many more are possible with the full-featured editor.

Historically correct turn-based strategy game

Unique fighting system: a combination of real-time and turn-based strategy

More than 300 vehicles and 600 infantry types modeled

High-res 3D graphics with varied weather conditions, seasons, and times of day

Seven nations: Germany, Russia, Finland, Hungary, Romania, Poland, and Italy

Over 50 of the best-rated new scenarios (over 125 scenarios in total)

User-friendly Battle and Map Editor with dozens of settings and terrain types

Entire Eastern Front depicted from 1941 to 1945: from Operation Barbarossa to the unconditional surrender of Germany

Over 200 mods

Combat Mission 3: Afrika Korps

Combat Mission 3: Afrika Korps throws you into the heat of the most dramatic battles of World War II. Lead the invasion of Crete in May 1941, engage the enemy in the African desert from 1940 to 1942, and land in the middle of the fierce defensive battles for Italy and Sicily.

Historically accurate

Unique battle system: the mix of real-time and turn-based strategy allows detailed planning and exciting action

Seven campaigns plus over 140 scenarios

Quick battle maps with assorted units

3D graphics with fascinating weather and day/night effects

Playable Allied and Axis forces

800+ types of units: tanks, infantry, artillery, planes with realistic, detailed technical data and camouflage

Unmatched historical accuracy down to the smallest detail

User-friendly map editor for unlimited fun

