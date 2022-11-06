The Dreams In The Witch House Slated For 2023 Release

Atom Brain Games and Bonus Stage Publishing have announced The Dreams In The Witch House is coming in 2023. Based on the short story of the same name by H.P. Lovecraft, the game will thrust you into the shoes of a character who has to survive the nightly terrors for two months, eventually facing the dreaded May-Eve witch ritual. This particular game mixes RPG and open-world elements as they are mixed into the traditional adventure game mechanics and genre. Basically there will be a lot of moving parts all happening at once, which you'll need to figure out and navigate in order to make it all the way to the end. We have more info on the game for you below as we now wait for a proper release date.

"Arkham, Massachusetts 1929. Walter Gilman, a promising math student, has just moved to the city and is starting his studies at Miskatonic University. The Dombrowski's boarding house where he resides has a bad reputation, but Walter doesn't mind the old rumors… Until the dreams start. A hideous scheme is underway, and if Walter is not careful, it could cost him more than his life. It could cost him his soul. The Dreams in the Witch House is a unique mix of classic point-and-click adventure and open-world RPG. The gameplay is nonlinear, and many of the elements are generated randomly, making each playthrough different. You have two months to prepare Walter for the dreaded May-Eve. How you spend the time is completely up to you: concentrate on your studies, get friends and stay in a good physical and mental state. Or explore the old rumors, read the forbidden books at Miskatonic University, and work on your occult thesis. Or just stay in bed, and hope that it all goes away!"