The Ed Sheeran Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The next Pokémon GO event begins today with a focus on Water-type Starter Pokémon and… Ed Sheeran. Let's get into the details.

Starting today, Pokémon GO fans will be able to play a new event while also checking out an exclusive Ed Sheeran concert through the in-game news. First, here are the full details on the event, which boasts the main feature of Sunglasses Squirtle:

Date & time: Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PST (GMT -8) to Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PST (GMT -8).

GO Snapshot: We will receive a photobomb surprise every day.

We will receive a photobomb surprise every day. In-game music: Sheeran's "Overpass Graffiti" will be playing every night in Pokémon GO during the event.

Sheeran's "Overpass Graffiti" will be playing every night in Pokémon GO during the event. Wild spawns: Sunglasses Squirtle Totodile Mudkip Piplup Oshawott Froakie.

Field Research encounters: Sunglasses Squirtle.

Niantic broke down the details of the Ed Sheeran concert over at the official Pokémon GO blog with quite a few puns:

We might have some "Bad Habits," but listening to Ed Sheeran songs isn't one of them! They're just so "Perfect," they give us "Shivers." But enough "Thinking Out Loud"… We're excited to announce that, for the "First Time" ever, we'll be collaborating with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran!

Who writes this blog, Kieron Gillen?

They continue:

A Special Ed Sheeran performance will be available through the Pokémon GO app. You'll be able to check out the performance in the in-game News beginning on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. PST (GMT −8). The performance will feature songs from =, Ed's new album, and more. Songs include: "Perfect" "Bad Habits" "Overpass Graffiti" "Thinking Out Loud" "First Time" "Shivers"

Well, there we go! Fans of Sheeran will be able to enjoy that content this week. If you're missing a Shiny of any of the Water-type Starters, this event is built for you. If not, we should expect news to break very soon on something we know is coming: the unannounced bonus event for everyone who completed the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research in Pokémon GO. It has been all but explicitly confirmed that we'll receive Hoopa Unbound through this upcoming event. More details as soon as we have them.