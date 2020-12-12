The Elder Scrolls Online Gets A Gates Of Oblivion Teaser Trailer

During The Game Awards 2020 this week, Bethesda Softworks decided to drop a surprise for The Elder Scrolls Online. The company joined the long list of others who took the advertising time and promoted the next Chapter on the way as we get a brief look at Gates Of Oblivion. You can check out the full trailer below, but it serves as only a teaser as the company won't be revealing more until 2021. We have more detailed info below from he company about a Twitch livestream happening on January 21st, in which they will be dropping a ton of information on the upcoming expansion. So basically, while we get to be a little excited about what's on the horizon, the reality is we have to wait another six weeks to know exactly what we're seeing here.

The Elder Scrolls Online's 2021 Global Reveal Event kicks off live via Twitch.tv/Bethesda on Thursday, January 21 at 5PM EST. Tune in as ZeniMax Online Studio's Director Matt Firor and Bethesda Softwork's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications Pete Hines introduce 2021's new Chapter and the year-long adventure teased during The Game Awards. They'll be joined by ESO's Creative Director Rich Lambert and other special guests from the ESO development team to talk about the Gates of Oblivion's new worlds, challenges, systems, and adventures—all coming in 2021! Join us live on Twitch with a linked account, and you'll also receive Twitch Drops and the Viridescent Dragon Frog pet, completely free. Finally, stick around after the presentation for an official ESO Live Special, as Jessica Folsom and Gina Bruno from the ESO Community Team dive deeper into some of the big reveals and discuss everything you need to know about the year's upcoming releases.