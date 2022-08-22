The Entropy Centre Receives Extended Gameplay Video

Indie publisher Playstack and developer Stubby Games dropped a new extended gameplay video for The Entropy Centre. The nearly five-minute video throws you into the opening of the game, in which you'll find yourself coming across a specific weapon that helps you solve many of the puzzles in the game. You're also given a pretty good introduction to the sentient AI who is here to help you in your journey by telling you how stuff works, what's happened that they know of, and giving pointers and hints when necessary to get through an area. A lot of this game reminds us of Portal, but with an AI that actually seems to like you. Enjoy the video as we continue to wait and see when it will be released this year.

The Entropy Centre is a mind-bending puzzle adventure where you reverse objects through time to overcome seemingly impossible obstacles and conundrums. Manipulate time to your will and solve ingeniously challenging puzzle rooms, each one taking you closer to the heart of a colossal space station in orbit of Earth. An extinction level event has set the world ablaze. You appear to be the last remaining person alive. Mankind's only hope lies at the core of the Entropy Centre. Meet ASTRA, The Entropy Centre's most advanced technical marvel. ASTRA is an AI-powered device that can scan an object's spacetime chronology and move it through the past. Powers include rebuilding collapsing pillars to reheating cups of tea. She's pretty chill. The truth behind The Entropy Centre's imminent collapse, and the Earth's demise, can be found at the heart of this sprawling dangerous facility. But will you accept the unfortunate truth that awaits? Deviously challenging with razor-sharp witty writing and outstanding voice acting performances, The Entropy Centre merges a brilliant puzzle game with an epic adventure.