The Final Darkrai Raid Hour of 2020 Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

The Halloween 2020 Event is over in Pokémon GO, but one final vestige of the festivities remains active in the game: the raid boss, Darkrai. Lugia won't take over as the featured Legendary until Thursday, which means that Wednesday's weekly raid hour is still set to be spooky with this Mythical Dark-type. That's right: the final Darkrai Raid Hour of 2020 is happening in Pokémon GO tonight. From 6 PM – 7 PM local time, most of the Gyms in-game will feature Tier Five raids with the Pitch Black Pokémon.

If you have yet to catch a Shiny Darkrai, now may be the last time to give it a go for a while. One never knows with Niantic, but there's a handful of reasons why we shouldn't expect Darkrai to return to Pokémon GO for some time. For one, it was featured three separate times in 2020, making it far less desirable for hardcore players than other, less frequently featured raid bosses, which Niantic is likely to recognize. Also, its signature move of Dark Void was added to the game ahead of the Halloween event but didn't come out, so it's likely that Niantic will want to build hype with its absence to make its eventual re-release with Dark Void even bigger.

Taking that into consideration, its important to note that unlike most Tier Five raid bosses, Darkrai cannot be traded. That's because unlike Legendary bosses including Rayquaza, Mewtwo, Groudon, and more, Darkrai is a Mythical Pokémon. There is a ban against trading these with the one exception made for Meltan. Until Niantic lifts that ban, the only way to attain a Shiny Darkrai, or a Darkrai at all, in Pokémon GO is by raiding it and catching it.

Good luck for those going after Shiny Darkrai and remember, joining remote raiding communities on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook can help you play not only your own raid hour but also raid hours in other timezones.