The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 2

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Trainer Supporter cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which include some of the most coveted cards in the set.

Mallow & Lana: Mallow is a Grass-type trainer known as the Trial Captain of Akala Island's Lush Jungle. Lana is the Train Captaion of Brooklet Hill and specializes in Water-type Pokémon. The vibrant colors and soft artwork here make this Tag Team card an awesome pull.

N's Resolve: Everybody loves an anti-hero. While the current trend of popularity is leaning heavily toward Full Art Trainer Cards with female characters such as Lillie, Nessa, Cynthia, and Skyla, N is unique popular as a male trainer. He once led Team Plasma in an effort to free Pokémon from the control of humans.

Professor Oak's Set-up: Oak is one of the most iconic characters in the Pokémon franchise and has appeared in the TCG ever since the Base set so many years ago. Here, his exasperated personality is captured in this Full Art card.

Next up, our spotlight on the Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Full Art cards continues.