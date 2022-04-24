The Galactic Junkers Will Arrive On PC & Console Later This Year

Green Man Gaming and indie developer Evil Twin revealed they'll release The Galactic Junkers in late 2022. This is a cool littlt title that will have you command a ship as a captain who just so happens to have a bounty on your head. You'll need to deal with pirates, bounty hunters, and the ever omnious Galactic Union who are all hunting you down. But hey, you got a pretty decent crew who can get you out of almost any jam, and your trusty ship that is almost always reliant. While we wait for a release date on PC and consoles, enjoy the latest trailer below.

The Galactic Junkers is a comedic action-adventure space combat game that puts you in the role of a space captain on the run. Your ship might be falling apart and your crew isn't the best but with a little luck you can keep everything ship-shape. Upgrade your ship, hire new crew, steal supplies and equipment, and keep searching for the truth of why everyone wants you dead. In the far future the Great Cataclysm saw Earth destroyed, seeing humanity spread throughout the Solar System. To survive we've become nomads, eking out a living on space stations that are falling apart and barely habitable asteroids. Humanity has lost hope but a few brave space captains are out there, trying to find a new future for us. You're one of them, building a life full of adventure for you and your crew, with a full load of Space Munch, a moody computer and a barely functioning ship, what could possibly go wrong? Explore – Take a journey across the solar system exploring all nine planets and their neighbouring sectors. Discover mysterious asteroids, creaking space stations, abandoned shipwrecks, deadly pirates and much more.

Mine, Salvage, Steal, and Trade – Running a spaceship is never easy and there's always bills to pay. Keep your bank balance looking healthy by mining asteroids, salvaging derelicts, and trading with disreputable characters. Maybe you'll even partake in a little theft, but don't worry – we don't tell anyone.

Battle and Board Enemy Ships – Space is a deadly place so you'll have to fight for your life. Set your crew to operate the guns and show those pesky pirates what you are made of! Board enemy ships to smash and grab essential resources or hack systems from the shadows.

Hire and Maintain your Crew – A happy ship needs a happy crew, so look after your band of useful idiots. Nurture their skills to keep everything running smoothly, or if you don't like them, show them the airlock and hire new crew.

Buy, Upgrade, and Repair Ships – Maybe you need a little more juice in the engine department or your guns are falling short. Upgrade your ship to take control of the sector and make a name for yourself. Or if you prefer something a little fancier, trade in your ship for a better model. Just don't forget your maintenance routines!

Protect You and Your Ship at all Costs – Try not to get yourself blown up, captured, or otherwise incapacitated. We're counting on you to find the truth behind the bounty on your head and see if there's a bigger destiny for you out there. Explore strange new worlds, meet weird new people, try dodgy food, and boldly fumble where no space captain has fumbled before, just don't get your exhaust ports blown off!