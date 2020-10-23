The Halloween 2020 Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

As of 6 PM Pacific tonight, October 23rd in Pokémon GO, the much-anticipated Halloween 2020 Event has begun in Pokémon GO. Here's everything that's happening in-game for the spooky festivities and our tips to help you maximize on this event, which is largely considered the best of the year every year in Pokémon GO.

Here's everything that has been announced for this Pokémon GO event:

Ghost-type Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild, will be featured in raids, and will be hatching more frequently from Eggs.

The major thing that trainers are going to want to hunt is the October-only spawn, Yamask. With the event just now going live, only time will tell how much it will be featured in the wild. This Shiny-capable Pokémon will leave the game at the end of the Halloween Event, so this is going to be, as Delibird is for the annual Holiday Event, the main goal for many.

This year, Gengar and Sableye will be wearing costumes! Face off with costumed Gengar in raids and keep an eye out for costumed Sableye in the wild—it may even hatch from an Egg!

Costumed Pokémon get a bad wrap on social media, but the truth is that the larger Pokémon GO community, from casual players to collectors, love these. These two new Costumed Pokémon are giving collectors something else to hunt this year, which is always welcome. As trainers report, we at Bleeding Cool will confirm whether or not these will be available in their Shiny forms. It's a very good bet that they will be, but let's not forget the Kirlia fiasco.

Galarian Yamask will appear in Pokémon GO for the first time! Complete the new Halloween 2020 Special Research, A Spooky Message Unmasked, to help Professor Willow uncover the mysteries surrounding this Pokémon.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for a full questline of this research, which will, we can confirm, task players with catching and evolving a Galarian Yamask to the Generation Eight Pokémon, Runerigus. It is unknown if these will be released in their Shiny form as well, but the thought is that they likely won't. Interesting, their Shadow forms are in the code, so could we possibly see Team GO Rocket feature Yamask during the Halloween event?

Spiritomb can be encountered by completing certain Field Research tasks and by completing the new Halloween 2020 Special Research story, A Spooky Message Unmasked. If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny one!

Bleeding Cool will report on the tasks that feature Spiritomb when those go live. This is a highly anticipated Shiny release, as Pokémon GO has only ever allowed trainers to get one Spiritomb per year starting in 2018. This marks its first-ever wide release.

Trainers who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research will be able to participate in exclusive Timed Research that will reward Gengar Mega Energy.

We'll publish the full questline on this Pokémon GO research as well. That's all the tips we have, but you can catch more details for the event at our coverage of the announcement.