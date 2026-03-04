Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lunacy Studios

The House of Hikmah Confirmed For Early April Launch

After having run a free demo during Steam Next Fest last month, The House of Hikmah has been confirmed for release in early April

Article Summary The House of Hikmah launches in early April after a successful Steam Next Fest demo from Lunacy Studios

Play as Maya, a 14-year-old who must solve physics-based puzzles in a mystical House of Wisdom

Explore nine unique worlds inspired by historical Scholars of the Islamic Golden Age and their discoveries

Experience a fully-voiced narrative adventure in both English and Arabic, focusing on healing and discovery

Indie game developer and publisher Lunacy Studios has launched a free demo for their latest game, The House of Hikmah. The game recently held a demo for Steam Next Fest, which you can still play, giving players a chance to experience the narrative-driven 3D adventure game. Now we know the full title will be out sooner than expcected, not even doing an Early Access period. The full game will arrive on April 8, 2026, as you can check out the latest trailer above, showing off more of the game to come.

The House of Hikmah

In the wake of her father's death, Maya enters the House of Wisdom, a dreamlike sanctuary filled with centuries of knowledge. By transforming elements with a mysterious device, Maya must solve puzzles to traverse the realms of larger-than-life historical Scholars. Each door she opens uncovers the secrets of her father's legacy, but behind them lie the shadows Maya may not be ready to face. Explore the awe-inspiring House of Wisdom as Maya, a curious 14-year-old girl seeking answers in the wake of her father's passing. Navigate nine distinct and thematic worlds inspired by the discoveries and inventions of great Scholars of the Islamic Golden Age.

Wield a remarkable heirloom that Maya's father left behind to transform matter and solve physics-inspired puzzles that reflect her journey. Glide through looping wind channels, tip scales with metal transmutation, walk through walls of immaterial ether, bend light through glass, and more, to unlock Maya's path. Experience an underlying current of hope that will guide her as she faces the trials of healing that lie ahead. Experience the brilliant Scholars of the House of Wisdom brought to life by a fully-voiced cast in English and Arabic. Find wisdom and comfort in their scientific and philosophical teachings through entertaining yet meaningful conversations.

