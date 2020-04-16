The Indie MEGABOOTH Moves Into Indefinite Hiatus

Some sad news today for indie games as the Indie MEGABOOTH has announced that it will go into indefinite hiatus starting today. The word came down today from IMB founder Kelly Wallick, who basically said that while they weren't going away forever, they can't continue to run as they are now with an uncertain future. Which they are currently sitting in thanks to the coronavirus. The area is a beloved addition to several conventions and it would be a shame if it went away for good. Hopefully, they're able to weather this storm and be back when conventions start to return to full status.

"After nine years of working on and building the IMB, it was a difficult and disappointing decision to make. Realistically though, we're a very small team and this situation is bigger than us. Our primary focus right now is to stay healthy and safe through the COVID-19 situation as it's unfolding. The IMB team will stay on for this month to give a bit of a softer landing and to help support the Steam Sale we've been organizing for early May – which we're now affectionately calling the "Going Away (for now) Sale". My hope is that the Steam sale will provide an opportunity for you all to discover some great games and to create an opportunity for folks to pitch in and say thanks. The developers participating will do a "pay what you want" revenue share at the end, and we've set up a PayPal link for anyone who just wants to contribute to IMB directly.

The proceeds will be used to wrap up our financial obligations, set aside some money for maintenance and help support the transition. Think of it as a thank you for our work in the past and to help us land on our feet. I've poured my heart and soul into building this and am constantly humbled and honored by our community and the games industry which has been so welcoming and supportive. It's been an incredible journey, and I can't believe that any of this was even possible in the first place. Let alone for nine years!! Although this is really sad, I want to celebrate all the good we were able to do together and the impact we all had on the indie scene as it was expanding and changing over the last decade. The best way to help support IMB right now is to help us kick off the end of this era with a bang during the Steam Sale and to send any love and happy memories our way.

I'll be keeping the Alumni list, mailing list, Discord, and social media channels alive while we're in hibernation. But this work will not be as active since I'll be the only one maintaining things for now. Looking forward to the future and hope everyone is staying safe and healthy!"