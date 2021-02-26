The Kanto Regionals Return To Pokémon GO Raids In Region

After a couple of days gone from raids, Niantic has reintroduced the regional Kanto Pokémon into raids in Pokémon GO. However, they are not appearing worldwide as they did during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. Instead, they can only be found within their region or nearby areas. (For example, there is anecdotal evidence of Tauros raids popping in areas near but not within its normal location.) However, Remote Raid Invites will allow trainers access to these raids outside of the region.

In order to help Pokémon GO trainers prepare raid parties, here are the top ten counters for each of the Kanto regionals. We chose not to include Shadow or Mega Pokémon, as these can be completed by solo players without using those.

Tauros:

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere) Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast) Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat) Heracross (Counter, Close Combat) Alakazam (Counter, Focus Blast) Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Focus Blast)

Kangaskhan:

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere) Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat) Heracross (Counter, Close Combat) Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast) Toxicroak (Counter, Dynamic Punch) Regigigas (Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

A lot of overlap there! Less so, though, with the next two Pokémon.

Mr. Mime:

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash) Origin Forme Giratina (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball) Dialga (Metal Claw, Iron Head) Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball) Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball) Burn Drive Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb) Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb) Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball) Excadrill (Metal Claw, Iron Head) Roserade (Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb)

Farfetch'd:

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge) Rampardos (Smack Down, Rock Slide) Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche) Rhyperior (Smack Down, Rock Wrecker) Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge) Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge) Terrakion (Smack Down, Rock Slide) Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche) Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge) Zapdos (Charge Beam, Thunderbolt)

Best of luck, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!