The King Of Fighters AllStar Receives New Special Signature Fighters

Netmarble has released a new update today for The King Of Fighters AllStar as players will now be able to snag Special Signature fighters. The update brings about two new fighters, which will show up in the game as SS Fighters. They are SS Terry Bogard and SS Blue Mary, both of whom have their own Special Battle Cards that can be collected from now until February 16th. Each card comes with its own special additions and content that are exclusive to them and cannot be duplicated. You can read more about what else came with this update below as you only have a few weeks to take advantage of this.

As a Red Element/Attack Type fighter, SS Terry Bogard will boost ATK upon diminished HP when used as a leader while SS Blue Mary, a Blue Element/Defense Type fighter, can increase Grab Skill Damage and obtain Power upon using Grab Skills when used as a leader. In addition, the "Wild & Furious" Rush Dungeon and "Fatal Fighter" Challenge Dungeon are now available to conquer. A new Time Attack Challenge and Event Codex Mission for the new SS fighters is also open from Jan. 27 to Feb. 10. Other content coming to The King Of Fighters AllStar includes: Fighter Buff Celebration Package Sale (Jan. 27 – Feb. 24) The Rock Howard Buff Celebration Package and Adelheid Buff Celebration Package will be in store for players to purchase.

(Jan. 27 – Feb. 24) Guild Boss Challenge This challenge allows players to cooperate with Guild Members to clear the Boss. Collectable items used to develop player Fighters include Participation Rewards, Clear Rewards, and Ranking Rewards.

Special Signature Login Streak Bonus (Jan. 27 – Feb. 10) By logging to the game, players can win a range of rewards and items to boost up their in-game experiences.

(Jan. 27 – Feb. 10) New Battle Pass The New Battle Pass is available from Jan. 28 to Feb. 16 for players to purchase.

