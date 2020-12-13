The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Johto Beasts

Bleeding Cool is here to introduce the Kyurem Scale in Pokémon GO. This new system, based on both the odd-placement and bastardly penchant for hopping out of balls exhibited by the Unova Legendary Pokémon Kyurem, is meant to rate the difficulty of catching Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon GO raids on a scale of "One" through "Full @#$%ing Kyurem." This time, we rate the Legendary Beasts of the Johto region.

Raikou

Raikou is part of a trio known as the Johto Beasts which also includes Entei and Suicune. Unlike the Johto Birds, which rank up in the Kyurem Scale due to their movement on the catch screen and oddly placed catch circles, Raikou and the rest of the Johto Beasts has a simple attack animation and a centrally placed catch circle that doesn't move. Also, with the use of Golden Razz Berries and Excellent Throws, Raikou doesn't seem to put up much of a fight when it comes to staying in the ball.

RATING: Two – Very easy

Entei

Entei's screen placement and attack animation are very similar to that of Raikou and, as you'll see below, that of Suicune as well. The one difference between these other two and Entei is that this Fire-type Pokémon is — at least anecdotally — a little more of a jumper-outer than Raikou and Suicune. While it's easy to catch, it does seem marginally more difficult to keep in the Premier Ball… but if we're being honest, it's very marginal. Entei is an easy catch.

RATING: Three – Easy

Suicune

Man, Suicune is a good boy. It is perfectly placed, with its catch circle right over its face, and at the ideal throwing-distance to match. Suicune doesn't resist staying in the ball much either, making this Raid Boss an especially easy Pokémon to catch. Adding to that simplicity are Suicune's animations. Its non-attack animation is a simple jump in the air, while its attack animation is a quick lunge forward and back. With the ease of its catch and its lack of screen movement, especially compared to the Johto birds, Suicune is, like the other Legendary beasts, a joy to raid.

RATING: Two – Very easy