Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: NIS America, The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince

The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince is Coming to Steam

After having already been out for nearly seven years, The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince will finally be released on Steam shortly

Article Summary The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince is coming to Steam nearly seven years after its console debut.

This storybook platformer features a wolf disguised as a princess guiding a blind prince to restore his sight.

Switch between princess and wolf forms to solve puzzles, defeat foes, and survive a treacherous forest.

Collect petals along the journey to uncover a heartfelt tale of tragedy, love, and loss in Liar Princess.

Nippon Ichi Software announced today that it will release The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince on Steam seven years after the initial release. The 2D side-scrolling platforming adventure was initially released for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 back on February 12, 2019. At the time, we just assumed that was all they were going to do with it, but now, out of the blue, we find out it's coming to Steam sometime in the next couple of months. But they refused to give an official date for it, so basically, we're just waiting to find out when. You can learn more about it below.

The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince

The Liar Princess & The Blind Prince follows the tale of two lonely hearts brought together through a mutual misunderstanding. In it, you control the wolf, disguised as a princess who guides the blind prince through a perilous forest in search of the witch capable of restoring his sight. The forest is home to a number of hostile creatures intent on ending your journey prematurely, as well as hazardous traps that put the prince in danger. Switch between wolf and princess form to dispatch your foes and guide the prince carefully as a princess to ensure his safety, in search of a fairytale ending.

Deep in the forest, a solitary wolf sings. Charmed by this beautiful voice, a curious prince follows its song only to find and startle the wolf, who blinds him. Together, they embark on a journey to restore his sight. But every gift has a price in this storybook tale of love and loss.

Unleash Your Inner Monster: Transform at will from a princess into a wolf to guide the blind prince towards a cure. Weave through the dangerous forest, but be careful…the forest is no place for a blind prince.

Transform at will from a princess into a wolf to guide the blind prince towards a cure. Weave through the dangerous forest, but be careful…the forest is no place for a blind prince. Brute Strength Meets Sharp Wit: Various obstacles will require the wolf's strength, and others will require the princess's wit. With so many traps and perilous hurdles that await, can the two make it safely to their final destination?

Various obstacles will require the wolf's strength, and others will require the princess's wit. With so many traps and perilous hurdles that await, can the two make it safely to their final destination? Lost Pages from a Forgotten Tale: With each delicate petal comes a fragment of memories shared by the wolf and the prince. Collect them along your journey and paint a vivid story of tragedy, love, and loss.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!