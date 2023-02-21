The Magic: The Gathering Lord Of The Rings Set Launch Date Revealed Wizards of the coast reveals when we'll be getting the Lord Of The Rings release for Magic: The Gathering, along with two items.

Wizards of the Coast revealed the official launch date for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering set featuring The Lord Of The Rings. Officially being called The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, the set has been confirmed to launch on June 23rd, 2023, as it will bring many characters, settings, stories, items, and more from the LOTH setting to the game. Meanwhile, the company also announced a launch date for an all-new first-of-its-kind Commander Masters set that will debut in August, as well as an update to MTG Arena that adds quality-of-life improvements and more. We have the full details from WotC for you below on all three of these announcements.

"The Lord of the Rings has come to Magic: The Gathering, and it's time to take familiar favorites on a whole new journey there and back again. In the upcoming set, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, players have the chance to join the Fellowship in adventures filled with valor, courage, and second breakfast. Play your favorite moments of the third age or turn Middle-earth on its head and surrender to the temptation of the Precious. Either way, Middle-earth is in your hands. The set has two primary launch windows—June 2023 and a holiday launch in November 2023—and is the first full set release as part of Universes Beyond, bringing the iconic world of J.R.R. Tolkien to life within the Magic frame. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is modern legal and comprised of Draft, Set, Collector, and Jumpstart Boosters, four Commander decks, a Starter Kit, a Bundle and Gift Bundle, Scene Boxes, and Secret Lair drops. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will also come to Magic: The Gathering Arena with all of the same cards as the tabletop release. The set will be legal in Alchemy and Historic formats and receive the same support as a full release, including a preorder, Mastery Pass, and cosmetics."

"Collectors of powerful cards and beautiful artwork, rejoice! Commander Masters is the first Masters set tied explicitly to the Commander format and will arrive August 4, 2023. This set is a must-have for collectors and/or players looking to add some truly beautiful and powerful cards to their Commander decks. As a Masters set, Commander Masters is comprised of both reprints as well as new, powerful cards. There will be four preconstructed decks that each feature ten new Magic cards, including brand-new commanders, as well as Set Boosters, Draft Boosters, and Collector Boosters."

Magic: The Gathering – Commander Masters Preconstructed Decks

Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless)

Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green)

Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red)

Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green

Announcing Preferred Printing for Magic: The Gathering Arena

"Starting today, Magic: The Gathering Arena is introducing a feature called "preferred printing" where players can pick a favorite basic land as their default basic land. This new feature also allows players to pick any favorite of a card on MTG Arena that has multiple versions with different artwork. Players can pick a favorite by clicking the heart icon, which will set it as their default/preferred version of the card. Today's update also includes a quality-of-life improvement – an improved collection view – where cards with multiple versions will now "collapse" into one spot in a player's collection, which they can expand to view all versions of the card. By default, the most recent version will be "on top," but it will update to a preferred printing if one is selected."