The Naxxramas Raid Is Now Available In World Of Warcraft Classic

Blizzard has released new content into World Of Warcraft Classic as the Naxxramas Raid is now available to play. Players who have becomes champions of the Horde and the Alliance will need to group up and buy plenty of frost resist gear as they will now be challenges with the horrors and the treasures contained within the floating necropolis of Naxxramas. Those who have reached Honored status with the Argent Dawn will be given a chance to venture into one of the more talked-about raids in the game as you will be able to do this with 40 players. All of whom will fight together against some of the Lich King's most powerful servants, as well as the fallen mage Kel'Thuzad. We have some info and images below, but you can rea dup on the full adventure here.

To enter Naxxramas in World Of Warcraft Classic, you'll gain attunement by becoming Honored with the Argent Dawn, which will unlock the quest The Dread Citadel- Naxxramas. You'll be asked to gather materials for Archmage Angela Dosantos at Light's Hope Chapel. Once attuned, you'll be able to access a teleport spire that will take you and your crew directly into Naxxramas.At the pinnacle of Naxxramas awaits Kel'Thuzad himself, who is protected by the ancient skeletal frostwyrm Sapphiron. Sapphiron: Once one of Malygos' blue dragonflight, Sapphiron was slain by Arthas Menethil and raised from the dead to guard Kel'Thuzad for all of eternity. Like many of the blue dragonflight, Sapphiron had immense magical power, which was only magnified by the fact that the Lich King personally resurrected him to serve the Scourge. The chill of frost is at his command, and he uses his magic to defend Kel'Thuzad at all costs. Kel'Thuzad: The lich known as Kel'Thuzad sits at the seat of power within Naxxramas, coordinating the normally mindless Scourge into a fighting force for the Lich King.