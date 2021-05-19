The NBA & Fortnite Partner Up For The First Time During Playoffs

Well, the playoffs make for some interesting partnerships as the NBA has teamed up with Fortnite for the first time. Epic Games has added official NBA jerseys to the game of the 20 teams that made the playoffs and the play-in rounds, giving you a chance to support your favorite team currently in the hunt for the 2021 World Title. Along with that comes some special additions and modes to the game, including a couple of new modes and special bundles for two of this year's best guards in Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young. Everything officially kicks off on May 21st.

Some of the league's best are ready to share what they wear when they escape into Fortnite. Starting next week, Locker Bundles personally selected by NBA guards Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young will arrive in the Item Shop. Donovan's Locker includes the Cozy Chomps Outfit, Sharky Shawl Back Bling, Stark Splitter Pickaxe, Dynamic Fire Wrap, and Fire Spinner Emote. Trae's Locker includes the Scarlet Commander Outfit, Gold Digger Pickaxe, Happy Stars Wrap, and Baller Emote.

NBA Outfits and More : Starting May 21st at 8pm ET, players can suit up with fresh Outfits as well as unlock the new Dribblin' traversal Emote. Players can also get their swish on with the Shoot & Score Pack, which includes the Hookshot Emote and Mini Hoop Back Bling (customizable to feature the logo from their favorite NBA team).

NBA Team Battles : Players can rep their favorite team and participate in the Fortnite x NBA Team Battles , taking place May 19 to May 23, for a chance to earn in-game loot and V-Bucks.

NBA Welcome Hub : Coming next week, the NBA crosses over into Fortnite Creative mode. More info to come next week on the new NBA Welcome Hub on Tuesday, May 25.