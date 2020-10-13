The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup Delves Back Into Pokémon

Nintendo revealed this week that the next Tetris 99 Macimus Cup will be happening at the end of the week and will revolve around Pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield to be precise as the latest expansion content will play a role in the cup. or at least, the theme of the cup. The event will kick off on October 16th, 2020, and last through the weekend. Here are the details from the company.

The Tetris 99 17th Maximus Cup event runs from 12am PT on October 16th to 11:59 pm PT on October 19th. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. You'll be able to earn event points based on your ranking in each match. For this Maximus Cup, the required points to unlock your Pokémon prize have been lowered from 100 to 50 event points, giving everyone a chance to obtain this theme who may have missed it the first time around. Once you secure those 50 points, your theme will unlock, which features background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. The wide world of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield broadens further on October 22nd when The Crown Tundra Expansion Pass content arrives, so be sure to max out your Tetris 99 experience with plenty of Pokémon themed action before the big day hits.

Nintendo has kind of slowed down on the payouts for the sub as they used to be pretty awesome as you would get coins for the Nintendo eShop. Now you're just earning points to unlock stuff in the background, which is still kind of cool, but it kind of eliminates the seriousness and competition these used to bring in. Tetris 99 is totally free to play on the Switch, all you need is a Nintendo Switch Online account to compete against other players. Best of luck to you in the next cup!