The Outlast Trials Reveals New Horrors Coming For Season Four

The Outlast Trials has revealed the next season coming out soon, as Project Diarchy brings a new conjoined horror to the game

Article Summary Season Four: Project Diarchy introduces the terrifying conjoined Kress Siblings as new killers in Outlast Trials.

Otto and Arora Kress combine brutal melee and deadly poison attacks, making them the toughest Prime Asset yet.

Explore a new Trial Environment: The Shopping Mall, where only the wealthy are invited to the twins' twisted rally.

Season Four adds new MK-Challenges, the return of the Rebirth system, and a Murkoff Collections origin comic.

Indie game developer and publisher Red Barrels revealed what's coming to Season Four of The Outlast Trials, as Project Diarchy brings a new horrifying killer. The season brings with it a new killer in the Kress Siblings, Otto and Arora, who are conjoined twins at birth from toxic chemicals that have continued to morph and twist their shared body into the monster you'll see shortly. One of which will poison you while the other uses brute force to carve you up. The season will also bring a ton of new content, as well as quality of life updates and more. We have some of the details for you here as the season launches on July 15, 2025.

The Outlast Trials – Season Four: Project Diarchy

Otto and Arora are two halves of the same sadistic whole: the former a one-time politician who now wields a chainsaw instead of words, and the latter a brilliant chemist capable of devising toxic weapons far deadlier than anything her late father ever crafted. Boasting two brains for their one shared body, Otto & Arora have a complete 360-degree field of vision, making it nearly impossible to escape their gaze. Brother Otto will fall upon his victims in a bloody melee frenzy, while Sister Arora can catch players unaware by lobbing poison flasks for a ranged attack. Together, they comprise the most difficult Prime Asset the Reagents have yet faced.

The twins skulk the halls of the newest Trial Environment, The Shopping Mall. Having prepared their preferred puppet candidate, they've now organized a rally for the all-but-predetermined election, to be held at the American wonder of the world: the shopping mall. This bastion to capitalism typically draws people from all walks of life… which is precisely why Otto & Arora have roped off the area for VIPs only. With a long-held disdain for the poor that has since devolved into pure, unadulterated disgust, the twins only want the wealthy elites in attendance at their rally, especially those eager to contribute donations. After all, as a prestigious, invite-only event, you can't get in unless you spend, spend, spend… earning yourself a seat at the political spectacle of the decade.

Descend into the disturbing origin story of Otto & Arora by exploring the latest issue of the Murkoff Collections comic book series, now available for free on the official Red Barrels website. As well, players can expect a host of other features coming in S4 of The Outlast Trials, including a new environment, a new Trial, and MK-Challenges, as well as the reintroduction of the Rebirth system, now with added options for team play.

