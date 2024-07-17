Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Possible Futures, The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire Shows off The Jetpack In Latest Trailer

Get a better look at the jetpack in The Plucky Squire as the latest trailer shows off more of the adventure title's gameplay.

Article Summary New trailer of The Plucky Squire highlights the Jetpack feature.

Jot teams up with Zip for interesting quests inside the toy bin.

Experience Jot's adventures from 2D book pages to a 3D world.

Engage in diverse gameplay with puzzles, boxing, flying, and more.

Devolver Digital and developer All Possible Futures released a new trailer for their upcoming game, The Plucky Squire, showing off the Jetpack. The trailer showcases the main character, Jot, befriending Zip, who assists you in your journey with the help of a tiny jetpack, as the two of them jet around the map carrying out quests and more. But Zip isn't the only person you recruit on your sidescrolling journey to fight the bad guys across the toy bin. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is still aiming for a 2024 release.

The Plucky Squire

The Plucky Squire follows the magical adventures of Jot and his friends – storybook characters who discover a three-dimensional world outside the pages of their book. When the malevolent Humgrump realizes he's the villain of the book – destined to lose his battle against the forces of good for all eternity – he kicks the heroic Jot out of its pages and changes the story forever. Jot must face challenges, unlike anything he's ever seen, if he is to save his friends from Humgrump's dark forces and restore the book's happy ending. Jump between 2D and 3D worlds in this charming action adventure – solving puzzles, boxing badgers, flying with a jetpack, and enjoying many more delightful and surprising mini-challenges as you become the hero of a living storybook.

Jot and his friends live in the Land Of Mojo – a realm of creativity. Adventure through Mojo's locations, solving puzzles, meeting unusual characters, and combating colourful enemies. In his quest to defeat Humgrump, Jot must venture out into the world of the desk; an unfamiliar landscape full of dangers, surprises, and oversized stationery. As you play through The Plucky Squire, you'll be constantly surprised by fun new gameplay challenges, from word puzzles to boxing, archery to hack n' slash – Jot's quest will keep him on his plucky toes.

