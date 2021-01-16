The Pokémon V Cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 3

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Now, our spotlight on the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Trading Card Game expansion continues.

Wobbuffet V: I gotta say, it warms my heart to see Wobbuffet get some love in the very first round of Pokémon V cards. While the anime has made this screaming best bud one of the most popular species in the franchise, it doesn't get much Pokémon TCG love compared to some other species. Here, it gets a hilariously action-packed V, which showcases its incredible tail and trademark facial expression. Can't you just hear the scratchy "Waaaah-bbuffet!" ringing through the night, probably annoying the hell out of Team Rocket somewhere?

Indeedee V: This first set of Vs do a great job focusing on both older generations of species and the new Galarian Pokémon. Indeedee is a new Generation Eight edition, and its design gets a chance to shine on this debut card. 5ban Graphics' are behind most of these Vs and the style does border on a bit too computer-generated here, but there's something very appealing about the color palette of this card and the way the cool blue and green background allows the vibrant, pink Psychic-type power of Indeedee to stand out.

Regirock V: Finally, the underrated Legendary Pokémon Regirock gets a chance to… well, from the looks of it, punch you in the face. This Regirock card is the perfect balance of an action shot and a pose, allowing this often-overlooked Legendary a chance to strut its stuff.

Next time, our spotlight on the Vs of the Pokémon TCG Sword & Shield base set continues!