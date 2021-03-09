The Searching for Legends event is now live in Pokémon GO. Here's what Pokémon trainers can expect from the first event of the new season.

Here are the full details for the Searing for Legends event from the official Pokémon GO blog:

Date + Time Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. local time

Nice. This will lead almost directly into Sunday's Incense Day: Beldum event, giving players three hours between the end of Searching for Legends and the start of the Beldum festivities.

The following Pokémon will be appearing more often in the wild: Diglett, Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Baltoy, Roggenrola, Drilbur, and more. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Nosepass! The following Pokémon will be attracted to Incense: Alolan Diglett, Alolan Geodude, Magnemite, Nosepass, Aron, Lairon, Beldum, Roggenrola, Drilbur, and more.

Those who were worried about finding enough Steel-types to complete their Shiny Mew Masterwork Research will certainly be able to take care of that task with these Pokémon. Dark-types and Dragon-types on the other hand… that's a different story.

A huge perk of this event is that Nosepass, the focus Pokémon, is going to be readily available, unlike some new Shiny releases recently that have been gated behind raids. Nosepass will be in the wild, in raids, in Eggs, and in the Special Research multiple times.

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the event's Timed Research and Raid Rotation, which will feature much of the same species that are spawning in the wild. In addition to that questline, there will also be event-themed Field Research that you can find at Pokéstops. Those tasks include:

Power up Pokémon 5 times: Nosepass

Earn a candy walking with your Buddy: Nosepass

Catch 5 Steel-type Pokémon: Nosepass

Catch 5 Rock-type Pokémon: Roggenrola

Use an Incense: Shieldon

So yeah, no worries about the availability of Nosepass. If you're looking to catch the Shiny, you have plenty of opportunities to hunt. Good luck out there, fellow trainers.