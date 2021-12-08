The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross Celebrates 2.5 Anniversary

Netmarble is pulling a bit of an oddity as they are celebrating the 2.5 year anniversary of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. A weird anniversary to celebrate, but they're doing it as they've released a new update into the game that brings about the festival hero [Protector King] Fairy King Harlequin, along with "The One" Escanor, Purgatory Ban, and Merlin the Daughter of Belialuin for players to collect. Plus, a max of 110 Homecoming Hero pick-up Draws can be acquired from the Homecoming event, along with a total of 25 Festival pick-up tickets, and the One-step Evolution Support Bonus event where you can be evolved to the maximum evolution level (UR 90 level). We have more details below as the event will run until January 7th, 2022.

Players will also be able to enjoy other perks, including a Free Daily Auto Clear Ticket Bonus (allowing players to continue once for free in Main Quests), 50% Stamina Consumption for Main Quests, and doubled player rank experience. Other additions include the introduction of Chapter 21 in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross' story and a Special Reverse Stage for players to experience.

The 'Demon Kimara' and 'Demon Soldier Malek' Event Boss Battles are back alongside other rewards, including 2.5 Year Anniversary Artifact cards and special costumes for Lostvayne Meliodas and "The One" Escanor that can be acquired after clearing the boss battles. The Valenti's Very Ordinary Day Event also allows players the chance to earn Celebration Artifact cards and a special Lostvayne Meliodas costume depending on the number of times a player finishes the dice-rolling board.

Lastly, various quality of life updates have been added as part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross's 2.5 year anniversary. This includes the ability to open artifact card packs continuously, the introduction of the awakening material fusion system, and the ability to create a 'fully awakened token' by fusing existing awakening materials.