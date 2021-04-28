The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross To Get Stranger Things Crossover

A bit of an oddity in mobile gaming as The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross will be doing a crossover event with Stranger Things. Starting now and running through May 11th, players who log in to the game and play the event will get to choose from a variety of fan-favorite Stranger Things characters and receive several high-value rewards. These include the chance to claim a 1x SSR [Stranger Things] Jim Hopper character, 30 Diamonds, 10x Collab Pick-Up Draw Tickets, and limited-time collaboration costumes. All totally free just for doing the event. You can read more details below of what the event entails.

As the franchise's first-ever collaboration featuring live-action characters, today's update introduces four Stranger Things' characters for the first time ever in an anime game, including Eleven, Jim Hopper, Mike Wheeler, and Will Byers – all of which can be collected via the Collab Pickup Draw and will start at maximum grown state (lv.80 and fully awakened). Players who reach 300 mileage via the Pickup draw will receive an extra SSR hero, while those who reach 600 mileage will be able to get one of the four Stranger Things collaboration heroes.

With the kingdom in crisis, Knights will prepare for battle with a new World Quest starring the Stranger Things heroes, explore the Upside Down via an in-game event, and work together with The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross heroes in defeating the Mind Flayer to save the day. Players will claim special rewards like costumes, diamonds, and other limited-timed items in the process. Players can also undertake the Collab Special Mission; if they complete six missions such as Event Check-In , World Quest , and the Event Exchange Shop within the event period, players can claim special rewards, including Jim Hopper hero character for free. Other limited-time events in the game include: