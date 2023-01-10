The Twinkling Fantasy Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO
Shiny Dedenne has been released! The Twinkling Fantasy event begins today in Pokémon GO with a focus on Fairy-type and Dragon-types.
Comments
The highly anticipated Twinkling Fantasy event begins today in Pokémon GO. This event focuses on Dragon-types and Fairy-types, both of which are rare in the game, particularly the former. Twinkling Fantasy kicks off 2023 with a bang, delivering not only solid wild spawns but also a Shiny release with Dedenne and a Mega Raid drop with Mega Salamence. Let's get into the details.
Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Twinkling Fantasy Event:
- Date and time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. to Monday, January 16, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. local time.
- Shiny drop: Shiny Dedenne will be released with this event. Dedenne will be available in the wild, Field Research encounters, and Tier Three raids.
- New Mega Raid: Mega Salamence will debut in Mega Raids, allowing Trainers to earn Salamence Mega Energy to Mega Evolve their own Salamence by participating in these raids. This will also unlock Shiny-capable encounters of Salamence.
- Wild spawns: Clefairy, Clefable, Jifflypuff, Dratini, Togetic, Marill, Ralts, Vibrava, Bagon, Deino, and Dedenne. Goomy and Noibat are listed as rare encounters. Damn, this is a solid event! The Shiny-capable Noibat encounters are quite notable here.
- 7 KM Gift Eggs: There will be no event-themed Pokémon in Eggs.
- Field Research Encounters: Clefairy, Dratini, Bagon, and Dedenne encounters. Goomy will be available in rare tasks.
- Raids: Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for Raid Guides for all Tier Three, Tier Five, and Mega Raid offerings.
- Tier One: Jigglypuff, Marill, Axew, Deino. This is the best chance that Trainers have had to Shiny hunt Axew in quite a while.
- Tier Three: Mawile, Druddigon, Dedenne.
- Tier Five: Zekrom with the special Charged Attack of Fusion Bolt, which will have 90 power in Trainer Battles and 140 power in Gym battles and Raids
- Mega Raids: Mega Salamence makes its debut
- Event Bonuses:
- Double XP for Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws that result in a successful catch.
- Increased chance for Trainers Level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws.
- Bonus Candy for catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, or Excellent Throws.
- Collection Challenge: Rewards 50 Salamence Mega Energy, a Charged TM, and a Fast TM.
- GO Snapshot photobomb encounters: We don't know who yet, but a Fairy-type or Dragon-type Pokémon will spawn after photobombing you.