The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part One

Pokémon from the Hoenn Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2017. Now, three more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Hoenn have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Hoenn Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Surskit, Masquerain: This Shiny line starts out okay with Surkit which is a darker version of its standard light blue… and then goes wild with the bright green Masquerain — a major change from its normal white and orange colorway. This is about as stunning as a Shiny can get, even though Surskit itself doesn't offer that much of a major change.

Shedinja: This is an odd one. The Nincada family is released in their Shiny forms… but just not Shedinja. In the original games, you attain a Shedinja by evolving a Nincada with an open slot in your Pokémon storage, as it is essentially the shed skin turned into a new Pokémon. That isn't how it's done in Pokémon GO. Instead, it is just a separate catch that has been offered through Breakthroughs. It seems as if this will receive an entirely separate Shiny release, but it isn't that much to get excited over anyway, as its Shiny form is nearly identical to its standard.

Shroomish, Breloom: Man, I love a good autumn Shiny. This is a perfect, ongoing choice that the Pokémon Company has with many of their Grass-type Pokémon such as Chikorita, but it has never looked better than on the reddish-brown Shroomish and its evolution, Breloom. What makes these Shinies even more exciting is how common Shroomish generally is. While Pokémon GO may nerf its rate post-Shiny release as they've done with many species before, the idea of another Shiny-capable common spawn is quite nice.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Hoenn continues.