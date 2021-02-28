The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Six

Pokémon from the Hoenn Region began to debut in Pokémon GO in October of 2017. Now, three more generations have been added to the game (in part, at least) and many Shinies from Hoenn have been released. Let's take a look at the remaining Hoenn Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Deoxys: In our final installment, we have two Mythicals. We begin with Deoxys which has had a partial release. The Normal Forme of Deoxys is the only one that has been released as a Shiny, with the Attack, Speed, and Defense Formes left Shiny-less. These Formes are all very similar in color, with yellow and blue-green elements replacing the orange and blue elements of the standard Pokémon. This is consistent through Deoxys' various Formes, and it's honestly stunning. Sometimes, a strange and bright color change can be too much for a Shiny. Terrakion, for example, looks like its Shiny was designed by a child picking random colors. (Sorry Terrakion, you know I love you.) Deoxys, though, goes for an absolutely wild color way and sticks the landing. An interesting note here is that if you do have a Shiny Normal Forme Deoxys, you can go to your Dex in Pokémon GO and preview the Shinies of each form right on your screen. This is true of all Pokémon with multiple versions. Have a Shiny Weezing, you can preview the unreleased Shiny Galarian Weezing. Have a Shiny Zigzagoon, you can preview the unreleased Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon and so on.

Jirachi: Man, it's exciting now knowing that Pokémon GO does indeed intend to release their Special Research Mythicals as Shinies. With Celebi first and now Mew following… it only makes sense that Jirachi is next. This is a cute Shiny with a subtle shade of red cast over it, and its blue elements replaced with red. Overall, while not as much of a stunner as Shiny Mew, it's a lovely one.

Next up, our spotlight on the unreleased Shinies of Hoenn continues.