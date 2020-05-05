The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Now Available On PlayStation VR

Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment's survival horror VR adventure The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is making the jump from PC to PlayStation VR. It originally debuted earlier in 2020 for platforms like Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest, and HTC Vive.

Now the game will be available for a wider audience given that it'll be on PlayStation VR, and it's up for grabs right now on the platform. This is the very same zombie-centric adventure that's been courting praise left and right for its crafting system as well as its brutal violence and combat system. It's since been optimized for PlayStation VR players, with plenty of opportunities for gamers to bash zombies' heads in during a PlayStation 4 session.

As you make your way through the flooded streets of New Orleans, you'll have to collect food and materials, fight off the undead, and make a series of tough decisions for yourself and others. It's certainly not for the faint of heart, but it'll get your blood pumping, and fast. This time around, you can use the PlayStation Move controllers to navigate through the game.

The Standard Edition of the game, out now, is $39.99. It comes with a special PlayStation 4 theme as well. There's also the Tourist Edition, which will add plenty of fun exclusives that can be found on the game's official website. You'll probably find plenty to like there if you're already a fan of the show or, well, zombie media in general.

If you're ready to make the trek through the zombie apocalypse to add another game to your PlayStation VR collection, this seems like a no-brainer to pick up. Perhaps this means there might be some other fun content on the way for the game as well, for those who have already completed the game. We'll have to see.