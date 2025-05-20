Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Stray Fawn Publishing, The Wandering Village, WhisperGames

The Wandering Village Release Date Confirmed For Mid-July

After being in development for a couple of years, The Wandering Village has been confirmed for release on PC and consoles this July

Article Summary The Wandering Village launches in July for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch after years in Early Access.

Guide survivors on the back of a massive creature, balancing village needs with Onbu’s well-being.

Face threats like toxic spores, harsh climates, and parasites in a post-apocalyptic world.

Research new technologies and decide to coexist with or exploit Onbu for your village’s survival.

Indie game developer Stray Fawn Publishing and co-publisher WhisperGames have confirmed the full release date for The Wandering Village. The game has been worked on for a few years now, with it being in Early Access since September 2022, slowly getting new updates as they worked on it. However, the team finally confirmed today the game will be released on PC and all three major consoles on July 17. What's more, they'll be working with Serenity Forge on a physical release that will happen later this year. For now, enjoy the latest trailer while we wait for it to be released.

The Wandering Village

In a hostile world stricken by toxic spores, a small group of survivors seek shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature called 'Onbu'. As the settlement's new leader, navigate the many dangers this world holds in store, grow your village and, ultimately, ensure the survival of your people and Onbu alike. Provide shelter, food and entertainment for your people. Plan and optimise production chains. Make sure your village is prepared for changing climates and environmental hazards. Take the opportunity to forage the world for treasures and rare resources. Overcome great odds in a poisoned post-apocalyptic world. And decide how to live with the gentle giant: will you form a symbiotic relationship based on mutual trust, or will you become a parasite and exploit Onbu, taking whatever you want? The choice is yours to make.

Survive together: Expand and optimize your village on the back of a living creature, either as a helper or a parasite.

Expand and optimize your village on the back of a living creature, either as a helper or a parasite. Keep the balance: Weigh the needs of the settlers against those of Onbu, facing tough decisions around every corner.

Weigh the needs of the settlers against those of Onbu, facing tough decisions around every corner. A changing world: Adapt your strategy as you travel through a multitude of biomes and face new challenges and threats.

Adapt your strategy as you travel through a multitude of biomes and face new challenges and threats. New technologies: Find and research remnants of long-lost technology, but use them wisely, as progress can be a double-edged sword.

Find and research remnants of long-lost technology, but use them wisely, as progress can be a double-edged sword. Overcome great odds: Keep your small village alive through poisonous spores, merciless weather, bloodsucking parasites, and more.

