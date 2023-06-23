Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: epic games, Fortnite, the witcher

The Witcher Holds Court In Fortnite With New Additions

This morning, witcher Ciri and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg made their way into Fortnite with a number of new collaborative additions.

Epic Games revealed the latest collaboration to come to Fortnite, as players get a taste of The Witcher with two new costumes and much more. Starting today and running all the way until July 4th, players will have a chance to visit a couple of new locations, as well as snag two new appearances for the game, as you can make yourself appear like witcher Ciri and sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. The collab is basically here to promote the latest season of the Netflix series, and that's about it, as they didn't seem to make any major additions to the game as they have in previous collaborations over the years. We have the rundown of what you can see and do over the next couple of weeks.

CIRI'S ESCAPE: Escape from White Frost and traverse through different worlds on Ciri's Escape island! Run, jump, and overcome obstacles on this journey to complete the island and earn the Confident Ciri Emoticon. Begin the voyage by jumping in through the Discover screen or The Witcher island code 2776-4034-8400.

YENNEFER'S BATTLEGROUND: Overpower foes using swords, bows, and magical abilities and protect the team base on Yennefer's Battleground island. Step foot onto the battleground, show the enemy team what it means to be a sorceress, and complete the island to earn the Annoyed Yennefer Emoticon. Join the fight by entering through Discover or Fortnite island code 2862-9616-5689. By completing both Ciri's Escape and Yennefer's Battleground islands, players can earn The Tale of Two Tempests Banner.

COSMETIC SETS: Stay prepared for a fight with the Ciri Outfit – included in her Outfit is the Zireael Back Bling that can also be unsheathed as the Zireael Sword Pickaxe. Master the arcane arts with the Yennefer of Vengerberg Outfit, and equip the Bird Skull Back Bling (included with Outfit). Check out the blog for a full list of accessories!

