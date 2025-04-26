Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: LG, xbox

The Xbox App Has Now Been Added To LG Smart TVs

Xbox and LG came together this week for a major announcement, as the Xbox app is now available on LG's line of Smart TVs. Much like they've done in the past with other brands, this basically gives LG owners from 2022 up a sort of Xbox, as you can use Game Pass to access titles via their cloud library, which contains over 100 titles both past and present. (You will need an Xbox account and a membership to access the games, however.) We have more details below from the announcement, and the trailer above, as you'll need to update your model to gain access to the app.

The Xbox app will be available on LG TVs running latest webOS 24 and newer – including 2022 OLED TVs and select 2023 LG Smart TVs, and newer models, along with smart monitors running webOS 24 or later versions in over 25 countries. Now, players can instantly access hundreds of games directly from the Xbox app, including Avowed, South of Midnight, and upcoming games like Towerborne as part of their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Game Pass Ultimate members can also stream select cloud-playable games they own, even if they are not included with Game Pass Ultimate.

By adding the Xbox app to LG TVs, players can experience the benefits of Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), such as sending invite links to join cloud gaming sessions, seamlessly switch between games, and having mouse & keyboard support for select games through Cloud gaming. Additionally, game developers are continuing to utilize Xbox Play Anywhere as developers releasing games on Xbox have embraced Xbox Play Anywhere for their games. For owners of LG TVs running latest webOS 24 and newer – including 2022 OLED TVs and select 2023 LG Smart TVs which received a firmware upgrade – you can download the Xbox app from the app store. Once downloaded, the Xbox app is designed to offer a smooth and seamless cloud gaming experience.

