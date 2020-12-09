This Is How Shiny Kalos Pokémon Will Look In Pokémon GO: Part Four

Surprisingly, Niantic kicked off the Kalos Celebration Event, which introduced Generation Six species to Pokémon GO for the first time, without a Shiny release. Even though none of these Kalos Pokémon are currently available in their Shiny forms, they have all been added to the code. Earlier, we showed Bleeding Cool readers how the currently released Kalos species will look when they're released Shiny in Pokémon GO… but we only included the first stages. Here is how the evolutionary lines of the Espurr and Noibat lines will look when added to the game.

Espurr & Noibat

We talked about these awesome Kalos shinies in our first piece on this topic. Pop that one open for later, but for now, let's appreciate the sheer awesomeness of their evolutions.

Meowstic

This evolution of Espurr might just confirm Espurr as one of the best, if not the best, Kalos Shiny line. It's at least up there with the ashen beauty of Fennekin, Braixen, and Delphox. While Espurr looks like strawberry sherbet in its Shiny form, the split-gendered-evolution of Meowstic takes on a creamy yellow in both the male and female versions. This bipedal cat-like Pokémon looks terrific in both it's standard and Shiny forms and when Espurr makes its Shiny debut, likely remaining as a raid and egg-exclusive species, this entire line is going to be highly coveted.

Noivern

Speaking of highly coveted, Noibat was rare as rare can be during the Kalos Celebration Event. It looks like Noibat may be the new Deino, so don't get too hyped for the Shiny version of its evolution Noivern, as it seems as if it will likely be very difficult to acquire. In any case, it's a terrific Shiny. Its standard form has a dual palette of bright green with a tinge of blue and royal purple, while its Shiny form, as with Noibat's, fully commits to the green.

All in all, Kalos is a terrific generation with some beautiful Shinies that will make the future of Pokémon GO very exciting.