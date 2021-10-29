Thoughts On Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC Resurrection F Adaptation

Last month, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot was released for Nintendo Switch. This semi-open world game puts you in the shoes of Goku, Gohan, and the rest of the Z Warriors for a retelling of the four main Dragon Ball Z sagas: the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga. You can look forward to a complete review as well as gameplay guides to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot but first, let's break down how this game by Bandai Namco adapts Akira Toriyama's iconic story. Now that we have covered the Saiyan Saga, the Frieza Saga, the Cell Saga, and the Buu Saga, let's venture into the three-part A New Power Awakens set which expands to cover Battle of the Gods and Resurrection 'F' along with a new Trunks-themed story. Now, let's talk the second part of the DLC: Resurrection 'F.'

Back to the narrative in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

I was surprised when the first part of the A New Power Awakens DLC stripped the narrative moments from the Battle of the Gods movie/arc and turned it into what was essentially a training session that allowed you to level up your characters quicker and to more extreme levels than previously possible. While Goku and Vegeta still got to fight Beerus, the situation was totally different and the threat of the Earth being obliterated was removed. That is not the case with the handling of Resurrection 'F.' The second part of the DLC plays out just like the movie and the Dragon Ball Super version which broke it down into episodes. All of the major moments are here, including the insanity that is Frieza's last-ditch effort to get revenge on the Saiyans, pictured below. It was chilling in the anime and remains chilling in the game.

While I understood the change in the first part of the DLC, I was thrilled to see the narrative return for this second part. The beginning of the story as well as the post-narrative content is quite the same as the first part, as the characters can now train to level up even further. However, having that intense story element added gravitas to everything going on.

Going Super Saiyan Blue

A new power is indeed awakened as Goku and Vegeta both obtain the ability to go Super Saiyan God SS, colloquially known as Super Saiyan Blue. This transformation feels even more earned than Super Saiyan God which was more of a gift from Whis, as it takes quite a lot of red orbs to power up and make this transformation autonomous. Also, all of the Awakening Water that you're getting at this point can no longer be used on Goku and Vegeta, so the time to power up the rest of the characters for some fun back in the main story is here.

Post-battle antics

Here's where the DLC goes crazy. I personally think it's a good move but I can see why some fans may not like it. After the events of the film play out, we, as Goku, callously wish Frieza back to life to serve as our training partner. While this is not how it happened in the anime, it does indeed serve as a weird and fun post-game activity.

Overall, the second part of the A New Power Awakens DLC in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is a major, major improvement over the already enjoyable first part.