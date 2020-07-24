TinyBuild Games Officially Announces Hello Neighbor 2

This week, tinybuild Games officially announced that Hello Neighbor 2 is on the way for both PC and Xbox Series X, with alpha to come. A new era has arrived as you return to the neighborhood as a reporter checking out the stories of people mysteriously disappearing from the area. As you might expect, everyone seems to have an opinion on the one person around who doesn't seem all that creeped out by it. You'll investigate Mr. Petterson my breaking into his home, but willy ou be able to break back out? The devs also announced that you can try out an Alpha for the game, currently available on Steam.

New story

Play as Quentin, a local reporter investigating why people have started to mysteriously disappear in Raven Brooks. A string of discoveries will lead you to an abandoned house occupied by a mysterious, raven-like being.

Open-world gameplay

Explore the abandoned house from the original game, while being stalked by an AI, and see the gameplay expand into the open world of Raven Brooks, a sandbox playground where you need to scavenge for useful items while trying to not get caught by the inventive AI.

Self-learning AI

Unlike the original, where the AI navigated by manually placed waypoints, Hello Neighbor 2 features an AI where navigation patterns are fully dynamic. The mysterious creature will observe the player's movements and actions and will use that knowledge to prevent players from figuring out the secrets lying within the house and its surroundings.

Expanded universe

The development of Hello Neighbor 2 started before the release of the Secret Neighbor multiplayer spin-off and the brand-new story fits into the bigger Hello Neighbor cross-media universe, which features a best-selling books series, animated TV show pilot, comic book series, and an upcoming board game.