Today Is Community Day Classic: Back To Bulbasaur In Pokémon GO
The first Community Day Classic event goes live today in Pokémon GO. Community Day Classic: Back to Bulbasaur is a three-hour event that will focus on the original Kanto Grass-type Starter. While it is unknown if this will be a recurring event, this is a notable event as it will likely set the tone for possible future offerings like this. Let's get into the details of what Community Day Classic will offer in Pokémon GO.
Here are the full details for Community Day Classic: Back to Bulbasaur in Pokémon GO:
- Time: Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Be aware, this is not normal Community Day hours! This is a much more limited event so be sure to be prepared as to not miss the festivities.
- Focus Pokémon: Bulbasaur is of course the focus species and is indeed available in its Shiny form.
- Exclusive Attack: The classic Community Day Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant will be given to Bulbasaurs/Ivysaurs evolved all the way up to Venusaur.
- Bonuses:
- Triple catch XP
- Three-hour Incense
- Three-hour Lure Modules
- GO Snapshot Photobombs
- In the shop:
- 1280 PokéCoin box: Includes 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.
- Free box: 30 Ultra Balls
- $1USD Special Research
Here is a breakdown of the ticked Special Research for this Pokémon GO event:
Page One of Four
- Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 Bulbasaur: Bulbasaur encounter
- Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Bulbasaur Candy
- REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Bulbasaur encounter, 1 Incense
Page Two of Four
- Catch 15 Bulbasaur: 30 Bulbasaur Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: Ivysaur encounter
- Evolve 3 Bulbasaur: 10 Pinap Berries
- REWARDS: 1500 XP, Bulbasaur encounter, 1 Incense
Page Three of Four
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Bulbasaur Candy
- Evolve an Ivysaur: 1 Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls
- REWARDS: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls
Page Four of Four
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 50 Mega Venusaur Energy
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 50 Mega Venusaur Energy
- [AUTO-CLAIM]: 50 Mega Venusaur Energy
- REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Venusaur encounter, 150 Mega Venusaur energy