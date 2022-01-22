Today Is Community Day Classic: Back To Bulbasaur In Pokémon GO

The first Community Day Classic event goes live today in Pokémon GO. Community Day Classic: Back to Bulbasaur is a three-hour event that will focus on the original Kanto Grass-type Starter. While it is unknown if this will be a recurring event, this is a notable event as it will likely set the tone for possible future offerings like this. Let's get into the details of what Community Day Classic will offer in Pokémon GO.

Here are the full details for Community Day Classic: Back to Bulbasaur in Pokémon GO:

Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Be aware, this is not normal Community Day hours! This is a much more limited event so be sure to be prepared as to not miss the festivities. Focus Pokémon: Bulbasaur is of course the focus species and is indeed available in its Shiny form.

The classic Community Day Charged Attack of Frenzy Plant will be given to Bulbasaurs/Ivysaurs evolved all the way up to Venusaur. Bonuses: Triple catch XP Three-hour Incense Three-hour Lure Modules GO Snapshot Photobombs

In the shop: 1280 PokéCoin box: Includes 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM. Free box: 30 Ultra Balls $1USD Special Research



Here is a breakdown of the ticked Special Research for this Pokémon GO event:

Page One of Four

Power up Pokémon 10 times: 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Bulbasaur: Bulbasaur encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws: 20 Bulbasaur Candy

REWARDS: 2000 Stardust, Bulbasaur encounter, 1 Incense

Page Two of Four

Catch 15 Bulbasaur: 30 Bulbasaur Candy

Transfer 10 Pokémon: Ivysaur encounter

Evolve 3 Bulbasaur: 10 Pinap Berries

REWARDS: 1500 XP, Bulbasaur encounter, 1 Incense

Page Three of Four

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Bulbasaur Candy

Evolve an Ivysaur: 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokémon: 15 Great Balls

REWARDS: 2500 XP, Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Page Four of Four

[AUTO-CLAIM]: 50 Mega Venusaur Energy

REWARDS: 3000 Stardust, Venusaur encounter, 150 Mega Venusaur energy