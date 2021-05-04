Today Is Cottonee Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Worth Playing?

Tonight is Cottonee Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, this Grass/Fairy-type Pokémon will be appearing more frequently, even popping up in spawn points that aren't generally active in the game. Now, Shiny Cottonee is not available during this event, but there is still a major incentive to play. Let's break it down.

Cottonee Spotlight Hour may seem like the least exciting aspect of Pokémon GO today. The Luminous Legends X event launches today at 10 AM and will introduce the Legendary Pokémon Xerneas in Tier Five raids, boost Fairy-types and Dragon-types in the wild, and release the Kalos-region species Goomy, Swirlix, and Spritzee. Cottonee, on the other hand, has been out for a long time, has little meta relevance, and doesn't have its Shiny form unlocked… but. Cottonee is a Fairy-type Pokémon and will be spawning reliably in hordes for the entirety of Spotlight Hour, which will be a major chance to contribute toward the currently Global Challenge in Pokémon GO.

Essentially, if we, the player base of the game, catch 500 million Fairy-types by May 9th, we will unlock new features for the second half of the event including triple catch XP, the debut of Pancham, and the release of Shiny Galarian Ponyta. So don't miss your chance to power through a full hour of non-stop Fairy-types.

The bonus for Cottonee Spotlight Hour is double catch Candy, which… for Cottonee, not great. However, if you see a Xerneas raid as you play, that's certainly worth doing.

The rest of the bonus hours for May 2021 include:

May 11th: Dratini with double transfer Candy

May 18th: Alolan Rattata with double evolution XP

May 25th: Marill with double catch Stardust

Marill is such a weird one considering we're getting Marill Limited Research day earlier this month, but it does feel as if May is giving us a wealth of good Pokémon GO content after an undeniable drought… so hey, if we're doubling up on Marill, I'd say the rest of the month more than makes up for it.