Today Is Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

It's Raid Hour time! Tornadus will be taking over most gyms in Pokémon GO tonight from 6 PM – 7 PM for one last hurrah, as it leaves raids tomorrow morning at 8 AM, replaced by Thundurus. This Raid Hour will be a last-ditch effort for many players to catch a Shiny Tornadus before this Legendary Pokémon disappears into the storm clouds for who knows how long.

Bleeding Cool's Pokémon GO Raid Hour tips are:

Don't trust Niantic's suggested raid counters! Those prioritize defense when you want to prioritize attack. If you and another player build perfect teams, you will even be able to duo Tornadus. The best counters to use against it are Zekrom, Rampardos, Magnezone, Electivire, Rhyperior, and Raikou. Essentially, go heavy on the Electric-types and Rock-types. If you are able to utilize Shadows with their moves unlocked, the overall best Tornadus counter in the entire game is Shadow Raikou, followed by Shadow Zapdos, Shadow Weavile, Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Mamoswine, and Shadow Tyranitar. If you're going in with a Mega, your best bet is Ampharos.

Know your 100& IVs! This makes it easier to raid, as you will know that the closer to the 100% IV CP you see on your encounter, the more seriously you should take the catching process. The 100% IV Tornadus will have a CP of 1911 in normal weather conditions and 2389 in boosted conditions.

As I say every week, take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event. That way, if you miss the Shiny during Raid Hour, all isn't lost.

Best of luck, fellow trainers!