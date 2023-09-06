Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Celesteela, Kartana, Niantic, pokemon, pokemon go

Today Is Kartana & Celesteela Raid Hour IIn Pokémon GO: Part One

Kartana features in the Northern Hemisphere while Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere for tonight's regional Pokémon GO Raid Hour.

Tonight is the first Raid Hour of the new "Adventures Abound" Season in Pokémon GO. During tonight's 6 PM – 7 PM Kartana & Celesteela Raid Hour, most Gyms in the game will feature Tier Five Raids featuring these regional Ultra Beasts popping from Ultra Wormholes in their respective hemispheres: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere. While both Ultra Beasts will continue to feature in Tier Five raids through next week, even starring in next Wednesday's Raid Hour, you're going to want to get out there and raid now because next week, they will pull a Lunatone/Solrock move and swap regions. For now, let's look ahead at the month of events to come with special attention toward raids so that you can prepare a plan for your Premium Raid Passes and Remote Raid Passes.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 1st – September 8th: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere September 16th – September 23rd: Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) ALL SEASON: Shadow Zapdos will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of September 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, September 6th, 2023: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 : Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 : Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, September 27th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 1st – September 16th: Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric September 16th – October 6th: Gardevoir

