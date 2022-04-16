Today Is Limited Research Day: Egg-citing Surprise In Pokémon GO

An event-within-an-event will go down today in Pokémon GO. As part of the ongoing Spring into Spring 2022 event, Niantic will host its first Limited Research Day in quite a while this morning into the afternoon. Limited Research Day: An Egg-citing Surprise will bring a chance at Shiny Exeggcute through Field Research, Alolan Exeggutor through evolution for the first time, an exclusive attack, and wild spawns to players today in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for the Limited Research Day: An Egg-citing Surprise event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, April 16th, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, April 16th, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time. Details: Trainers who spin PokéStops and complete the Limited Research tasks will encounter Exeggcute.

Trainers who spin PokéStops and complete the Limited Research tasks will encounter Exeggcute. Alolan Evolution!?: Niantic notes that players will be able to evolve Exeggcute during the event to get an Alolan Exeggcutor, a feature not normally active in the game.

Niantic notes that players will be able to evolve Exeggcute during the event to get an Alolan Exeggcutor, a feature not normally active in the game. Exclusive Attack: Alolan Exeggutors obtained via evolution during the event will know the Dragon-type Charged Attack Draco Meteor.

Alolan Exeggutors obtained via evolution during the event will know the Dragon-type Charged Attack Draco Meteor. Event Bonus: Double Catch XP.

Double Catch XP. Wild Spawns: Bulbasaur, Oddish, Paras, Bellsprout, Tangela, Chikorita, Sunkern, Treecko, Seedot.

Wild spawns! This is a new feature, as Limited Research Days have historically not included wild spawns. While most of those Pokémon aren't necessarily rare, I'm personally excited to see if I can Shiny hunt Paras, Tangela, and Sunkern. I'm personally all good on the Shiny Exeggcute family, so adding wild spawns like this is a major bonus for me and I'm sure many other Pokémon GO trainers.

Now, while we can't confirm anything as of yet, historically, Limited Research Days have seen dramatically boosted Shiny rates. That has been the case for Feebas, Minccino, Meowth, Drifloon, and so on, including both classic Limited Research Days and more recent iterations of the event. So get out there and good luck on your hunts!