Today Is Regirock Raid Hour In Pokémon GO: June 2021

Today is Regirock Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, most raids in the game will be taken over by this Rock-type Legendary Titan of Hoenn. Here are our tips for making the most out of Raid Hour, because it's the only one that will focus on Regirock this month.

Shiny hunt: If you need Shiny Regirock, take advantage of this Raid Hour. Most raid rotations with multiple Legendaries make them all available for all Raid Hours during their run, but that is not the case for the current rotation. Instead, while all three Titans will be available in Pokémon GO for the next two weeks, next week's Raid Hour will focus solely on Registeel and the following week's Raid Hour will focus solely on Regice.

Raid parties: Regirock is a tanky Pokémon without a double weakness. You will need more trainers to beat it than most Pokémon. Go in with four trainers minimum, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters, this may be cutting it too close. Communicate with your fellow raiders to be certain you're prepared.

Build a team: Don't go in with Niantic's suggestions. Those prioritize defense over attack and if you go in with four trainers using those, you will get absolutely clapped. Use our Regirock Raid Guide to prepare a team in advance so you can bring your top hitters to every raid in Pokémon GO.

Play more than one raid hour: We are no longer confined to what's happening directly around us in Pokémon GO. With remote raid invites and the new friend limit increase, you can add dozens of new people all around the world. Just look to social media, where Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and even the torture chamber known as Twitter will host raid groups and individuals calling out for raids. The attentive player will be able to participate in multiple raid hours per day if the desire is there.

Best of luck, fellow trainers!