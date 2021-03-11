Today Is The First Mega Bonus Hour iI Pokémon GO

Tonight from 6 PM – 7 PM is the first Mega Bonus Hour in Pokémon GO. Here is what this trial event will offer and how you can best take advantage of it.

On the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic described the event:

Thursday, March 11, 2021: Mega Bonus Hour: Candy — You'll earn more Candy when you catch Pokémon that share a type with your active Mega-Evolved Pokémon.

Here are the types of Pokémon for which you'll be able to earn extra Candy. Choose carefully, though, and you'll only be able to have one Mega active at once.

If you Mega Evolve a Venusaur, you will get more Candy for Grass-types and Poison-types.

If you Mega Evolve a Charizard X, you will get more Candy for Fire-types and Dragon-types. (Good luck with the latter, because yeesh.)

If you Mega Evolve a Charizard Y, you will get more Candy for Fire-types and Flying-types.

If you Mega Evolve a Blastoise, you will get more Candy for Water-types.

If you Mega Evolve a Pidgeot, you will get more Candy for Normal-types and Flying-types.

If you Mega Evolve a Gengar, you will get more Candy for Ghost-types and Poison-types.

If you Mega Evolve a Gyarados, you will get more Candy for Water-types and Dark-types.

If you Mega Evolve an Ampharos, you will get more Candy for Electric-types and Dragon-types.

If you Mega Evolve a Houndoom, you will get more Candy for Dark-types and Fire-types.

If you Mega Evolve an Abomasnow, you will get more Candy for Grass-types and Ice-types.

Well… that sure is a whole lot of Pokémon types that aren't featured during this event! However, all isn't lost. Incarnate Forme Thundurus is going to be in raids during this time, so your best bet would be to evolve Ampharos for the Electric-type boost or Pidgeot for the Flying-type boost and focus the hour on earning extra Thundurus candy.

Personally, I don't see Niantic making this event a weekly feature. What I would predict is that they eventually fold it into next week's trial event: Mega Raid Hour, which will be much like Legendary Raid Hour with Megas featured instead of Tier Fives.